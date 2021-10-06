Chennai-Based Vinata Showcases Asia's First Hybrid Flying Car at Helitech Expo Excel

The number of companies globally pursuing project flying cars is not a handful anymore. As several manufacturers on the international front are making laudable progress, India is not lacking behind either. Recently, Chennai-based firm Vinata Aeromobility as unveiled Asia’s first hybrid flying car prototype at the world’s largest Helitech Expo Excel in London.

Vinata released a video of the digital prototype on its official YouTube channel giving a glimpse at the cabin and seating arrangements. The prototype can seat two people at a time and features scissor doors. On the dash, there is a large vertically placed digital touchscreen infotainment system that can primarily be used for navigation along with additional utilities.

The flying car in question is a vertical take-off and landing machine with Co-axial quad-rotor. It tips the scale at 1100kg and can handle a maximum take-off load of 1300kg. One thing to be noted is that the car will be manufactured in India and will use biofuel alongside an electric powertrain to make it more sustainable. The car can fly up to 60 minutes at a top speed of 120kmph. It can attain a maximum flight height of 3,000ft from ground level.

Ahead of this, Vinata showcased its product to the country’s Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who lauded the efforts. The car is expected to be actualised by 2023 and will be used for transporting people as well as cargo along with emergency medical services.

