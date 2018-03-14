English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chennai Government to Auction Disused Vehicles

GCC Commissioner D Karthikeyan said parking vehicles on the roadsides and street corners posed a hindrance to the public, hit traffic flow and also led to health hazards as these become a breeding spot for mosquitoes.

PTI

Updated:March 14, 2018, 3:16 PM IST
Chennai Government to Auction Disused Vehicles
Image for representational purpose. (Reuters)
Owners of disused vehicles, including cars left on city roads better beware as these will be auctioned by police if not removed within the next 15 days. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has set the deadline to the owners. GCC Commissioner D Karthikeyan said parking vehicles on the roadsides and street corners posed a hindrance to the public, hit traffic flow and also led to health hazards as these become a breeding spot for mosquitoes.

He said complaints have been received in this regard. Vehicles that were not cleared after the 15-day window period would be towed away with police help to designated spots (being readied in all zones) and auctioned, he said.

Hence, people should come forward to voluntarily remove vehicles in disuse from roadsides, he said.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
