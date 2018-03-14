English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chennai Government to Auction Disused Vehicles
GCC Commissioner D Karthikeyan said parking vehicles on the roadsides and street corners posed a hindrance to the public, hit traffic flow and also led to health hazards as these become a breeding spot for mosquitoes.
Image for representational purpose. (Reuters)
Owners of disused vehicles, including cars left on city roads better beware as these will be auctioned by police if not removed within the next 15 days. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has set the deadline to the owners. GCC Commissioner D Karthikeyan said parking vehicles on the roadsides and street corners posed a hindrance to the public, hit traffic flow and also led to health hazards as these become a breeding spot for mosquitoes.
He said complaints have been received in this regard. Vehicles that were not cleared after the 15-day window period would be towed away with police help to designated spots (being readied in all zones) and auctioned, he said.
Hence, people should come forward to voluntarily remove vehicles in disuse from roadsides, he said.
Also Watch: DC Hammer First Look at Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
He said complaints have been received in this regard. Vehicles that were not cleared after the 15-day window period would be towed away with police help to designated spots (being readied in all zones) and auctioned, he said.
Hence, people should come forward to voluntarily remove vehicles in disuse from roadsides, he said.
Also Watch: DC Hammer First Look at Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Former Liverpool Defender Carragher Suspended by Sky For Spitting on Manchester United Fan's Car
- Skippers to Miss IPL Opening? BCCI to Pre-record Captain’s Pledge
- Actor Narendra Jha Passes Away At 55 After Heart Attack
- Panipat: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt to Star in Ashutosh Gowariker's Period Drama
- 11 Times Indians Proved That They Can Do Without Science (Or Common Sense)