English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chennai to Host 2018 Fisita World Automotive Congress in October, Event Comes to India for the First Time
The 37th edition of the Fisita World Automotive Congress will be a four-day event from October 2 which will focus on disruptive technologies for affordable and sustainable mobility.
2018 Fisita World Automotive Congress to be held in Chennai. (Image: YouTube screengrab)
Loading...
India will for the first time host the 37th edition of the Fisita World Automotive Congress in October in Chennai. The four-day event from October 2 will focus on disruptive technologies for affordable and sustainable mobility, the organizers SaeIndia (Society of automotive engineers India) which has over 50,000 members, said today. The event will be organized in association with the Fisita or the International Federation of Automotive Engineering Societies has 37 member-societies across the world, it added.
"Globally, the automotive industry is going through a period of disruption where new technologies and newer business models are being adopted that can potentially disrupt and change the existing order. "By bringing together global experts, the event will provide the right platform to the domestic automotive industry to look at the transforming scenario and recommend path-breaking initiatives to cope with the challenges to find affordable and sustainable mobility solutions within the disruptive framework," said Pawan Goenka, managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra, and a patron of the steering committee of the biennial event which is being organised for the first since its inception in 1947.
There will be five plenary sessions in which experts will address the key disruptions taking place in their industry namely connected, electric, autonomous, shared mobility and concluding panel discussion on policy frame for the disruptive technologies. There will also be a student congress, apart from dozens of technical sessions, which will be attended by researchers.
"Globally, the automotive industry is going through a period of disruption where new technologies and newer business models are being adopted that can potentially disrupt and change the existing order. "By bringing together global experts, the event will provide the right platform to the domestic automotive industry to look at the transforming scenario and recommend path-breaking initiatives to cope with the challenges to find affordable and sustainable mobility solutions within the disruptive framework," said Pawan Goenka, managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra, and a patron of the steering committee of the biennial event which is being organised for the first since its inception in 1947.
There will be five plenary sessions in which experts will address the key disruptions taking place in their industry namely connected, electric, autonomous, shared mobility and concluding panel discussion on policy frame for the disruptive technologies. There will also be a student congress, apart from dozens of technical sessions, which will be attended by researchers.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Like Mother Like Daughter! Sushmita Sen's Daughter Gets Same Tattoo as Her
- QUIZ | How Closely Have You Been Following The Series?
- Realme 2 vs Honor 7A vs Redmi Y2 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1): Affordable Android Phone Battle Heats up
- How to Obtain International Driving License in India – Step by Step Guide
- Believe it or Not! Tripura CM Biplab Deb is Right, Ducks Do Increase Oxygen in Ponds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...