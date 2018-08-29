Chennai to Host 2018 Fisita World Automotive Congress in October, Event Comes to India for the First Time

India will for the first time host the 37th edition of the Fisita World Automotive Congress in October in Chennai. The four-day event from October 2 will focus on disruptive technologies for affordable and sustainable mobility, the organizers SaeIndia (Society of automotive engineers India) which has over 50,000 members, said today. The event will be organized in association with the Fisita or the International Federation of Automotive Engineering Societies has 37 member-societies across the world, it added."Globally, the automotive industry is going through a period of disruption where new technologies and newer business models are being adopted that can potentially disrupt and change the existing order. "By bringing together global experts, the event will provide the right platform to the domestic automotive industry to look at the transforming scenario and recommend path-breaking initiatives to cope with the challenges to find affordable and sustainable mobility solutions within the disruptive framework," said Pawan Goenka, managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra, and a patron of the steering committee of the biennial event which is being organised for the first since its inception in 1947.There will be five plenary sessions in which experts will address the key disruptions taking place in their industry namely connected, electric, autonomous, shared mobility and concluding panel discussion on policy frame for the disruptive technologies. There will also be a student congress, apart from dozens of technical sessions, which will be attended by researchers.