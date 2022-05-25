Chennai Traffic Department Issues Over 2,000 Challans to Pillion Riders in One Day

The traffic police department of Chennai has initiated a special drive cracking down on helmet violations and managed to issue 3,926 challans in a single day. Out of the total number of challans issued, 2023 were pillion riders who were riding without a helmet.

The special drive commenced on Monday and focused on pillion riders not complying with the helmet rule. Before beginning with the drive, the traffic police department issued an advisory and warned citizens of strict action taken against offenders as per the Motor Vehicles Act.

As per the officials of the department, helmets for pillion riders were made mandatory way before but the implementation never saw the day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “All motorists are requested to obey the traffic rules and extend their full cooperation to Greater Chennai police in the mission to save precious human lives and achieve an accident-free city,” the department said, in a statement, as reported by Indian Express.

Just a day into the special crackdown, the traffic police booked more than 3,000 offenders, out of which, most of them were pillion riders. Talking about the drive, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapilkumar C Saratkar, in an interview with The Hindu, said, “We had issued an advisory a week before the drive began, asking all two-wheeler riders to wear helmets compulsorily.” As per the Motor Vehicles Act and a government order issued in 2007, the helmet is not only compulsory for the rider but also the pillion rider.

Mr Saratkar said that the aim is to not issue thousands of challans but to ensure that everybody is abiding by the rule. “We will use proportionate force against those who do not cooperate with personnel on duty,” he said. As per data, 98 people lost their lives and roughly 800 people sustained injury from January 1 to May 15 this year. Out of the number of people who died, 18 were pillion riders.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.