Chennai-Trichy-Madurai Highway Get Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging Network

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched EV Fast-Charging Corridors on Chennai - Trichy - Madurai highway, with the rollout of CCS-2 DC Fast chargers at 10 of its conveniently located fuel stations along the 900 Km route on both sides of the highway. As per a statement released by the company, it is accelerating its focus on new business segments for sustainable growth and converting 7,000 conventional Retail Outlets into Energy Stations providing multiple fuelling options, which will also include EV charging facility, in the medium to long term.

Acknowledging that building customer confidence in the ease of finding conveniently located EV charging stations and elimination of range anxiety will be a principal proponent for faster adoption of Electric vehicles in the country, Bharat Petroleum has planned to provide CCS-2 Electric Vehicle charging stations (EVCS) at its fuel stations at periodic intervals on all major national highways connecting major cities and economic centres in the country to boost inter-city travel on Electric vehicles. The first phase launch on Chennai - Trichy - Madurai highway will be followed up by key routes which have high existing motorist traffic and a propensity for transition to travel by electric vehicles.

Speaking at the launch, P. S. Ravi, Executive Director In-charge (Retail), BPCL said, “We are committed to accelerating the transition to cleaner energy and today’s launch of 10 CCS-2 EV fast-charging stations in our large format fuel stations on the Chennai - Trichy - Madurai national highway, each at a distance of approx 100 km, is a beginning in our quest to eliminate range anxiety amongst existing and future 4-wheeler EV owners in the country.”

With the development of national highways in the country to world-class standards, motorist travel on the highways, especially those which connect important cities and economic centres has been seeing rapid growth, accelerated by increased consciousness of health safety that comes with personal mobility,” he added.

