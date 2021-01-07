Chevrolet Announces Continued Aftersales Support Beyond 2021 Across India

Chevrolet India has announced that it will continue to provide aftersales support through 2021 and beyond. A network of Authorized Service Operations and Authorized Parts Distributors is delivering customer support pan-India across 142 cities, ranging from Srinagar to Andaman in the North and from Imphal to Surat in the West.

The Parts Distribution Centre in Talegaon ensures that parts are seamlessly delivered to the Chevrolet network across India. At the same time the Chevrolet service network is supported by a robust Technical Support Team along with the Field Team.

Markus Sternberg, Vice President- Commercial Operations Chevrolet India, said, “At Chevrolet, we believe our customers remain at the center of everything we do which is well reflected by our strong after sales network and assured commitment to provide services and offers to ensure their Chevrolet vehicle is serviced and maintained well.”

“Furthermore, we will continue to provide parts through our channel partners and honor all our commitments to customers in India throughout 2021 and beyond.", he adds.

The company’s 2020 Chevrolet Mega Service Camps, the industry-first “Zero Labor Camp”, and regional camps will be continued in 2021. These events provide an opportunity for the customers to enjoy professional maintenance and repair services at very attractive discounts.