Chevrolet Announces Midnight and Rally Editions for the 2020 Silverado

At the State Fair of Texas, Chevrolet announced that two special edition packages for the 2020 Silverado will launch next month: the "sinister" Midnight Edition and the "sporty" Rally Edition. Beside a handful of other pick-ups unveiled at the Texas State Fair this week, Chevrolet revealed the Midnight and Rally editions of the 2020 Silverado, a pair of special edition packages designed to offer customers a custom look "that fits their unique personality." According to Chevy, these two variants are their most popular packages, which explains why the company keeps bringing the pair back, they were offered on the previous generation of the model and will probably be available on the next generation, too.

The Midnight Edition can only be offered on the LT Trail Boss or Custom Trail Boss trims, which give the truck a lift, off-road shocks and skin plates among other off-roading enhancements. Putting the Midnight package on top essentially refinishes everything in black, the grille, the bumpers, the assist steps, giving the model a more intimidating look. The Rally Edition package, on the other hand, is only available on the street-focused Custom and RST trims. In addition to the body-coloured grille, black Rally stripes and black accents that come with the trim upgrades, adding the Rally package gives the truck black-painted wheels in two sizes and two powertrain options, depending on the model.

Ordering will open up for the 2020 Chevy Silverado Midnight Edition and Rally Edition next month, and the vehicles will hit dealerships later this year.

