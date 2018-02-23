English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chevrolet Bolt Named Top 'Green Car' by Consumer Reports
Chevrolet Bolt EV electric vehicle at the North American International Auto Show. (Image: Reuters)
Hyundai Motor Co's Genesis brand topped the annual ranking of new vehicles by influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports, while General Motors Co's electric Chevrolet Bolt was named top pick for compact green car.
Millions of prospective auto buyers consult the magazine's rankings, which are based on road testing, reliability, safety and owner satisfaction scores.
Hyundai has created a fledgling new luxury brand, Genesis, and the Consumer Reports rankings are based on just two models.
Reuters reported last week that some potential buyers of Tesla’s long-delayed Model 3 sedan are concerned they will miss out on big federal tax breaks and are looking for alternatives like the Bolt. GM sold 23,297 Bolts in 2017.
Tesla has told some holders of Model 3 reservations that they would not get their cars until 2019. Frustrated Tesla buyers, afraid that waiting could cost them a $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, have factored into brisk demand for Bolts, according to GM dealers in California, the top U.S. market for electric vehicles.
Volkswagen AG's Audi luxury unit was ranked second among brands. The VW brand was 16th and its Porsche brand was fifth.
BMW AG ranked third, with Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus brand fourth. Kia Motors Corp was sixth, followed by Subaru Corp, Tesla Inc and Honda Motor Co's Honda brand. The Toyota brand was in 10th place.
Toyota had four of the top 10 vehicle picks on the list, the most of any automaker, with the Corolla, Camry, Highlander and Sienna taking honors. Toyota's vehicles had the top scores for predicted reliability.
U.S. brands lagged other automakers, but the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Chrysler brand ranked 11th. The automaker’s Fiat unit finished last among 34 brands rated, with its Ram brand 26th, Dodge 27th and Jeep brand in 33rd place.
GM’s top-selling Chevrolet brand ranked 23rd, while the Cadillac brand ranked 24th and GMC 28th.
Ford Motor Co’s Ford brand ranked 20th and its Lincoln brand 17th, but its best-selling F-150 pickup truck was named best pickup.
