Chhath Puja 2022: Indian Railways to Run 46 Special Trains To Manage Festive Rush

The Indian railways recently announced that it will operate 46 special trains (in pairs) to manage the extra rush of passengers during the ongoing festive season. According to a statement by AA Zahidi, the station master of Muzaffarpur Junction, the special trains starting from October 17 will connect to the major destinations of Bihar till Chhath Puja.

Ahead of Chaat Puja, Indian Railways is running many special trains from Delhi to Muzaffarpur. AA Zahidi, the station master of Muzaffarpur Junction, said that the railway administration will take special care of the passengers on Chhath Mahaparv. From October 17 to November, Indian Railways is running a total of 46 Puja special trains.

Top showsha video

Special trains running on the occasion of Chhath Mahaparv will be available for Bihar from places like Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Bengal, and other states. Among them, 25 special trains will run from Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Jaynagar, Saharsa, and Barauni in the North Bihar to Delhi route.

Train number 01676 from Anand Vihar to Muzaffarpur will run from Anand Vihar at 11:15 am on October 17 and reach Muzaffarpur at 10 pm on October 18.

Major special trains to reach Muzaffarpur

1. Train number 04314 will run from Dehradun to Muzaffarpur on October 20 and October 23 at 17:15 pm.

2. Train number 04054 will run from Anand Vihar to Muzaffarpur on October 22 and October 28 at 12:00 pm.

3. Train number 04082 will run from Anand Vihar to Muzaffarpur on October 27 at 12:00 pm.

4. Train number 04052 will run from Anand Vihar to Saharsa on October 27 at 15:25 pm.

5. Train number 04004 will run from Delhi to Darbhanga on October 22 and October 28 at 2:20 am.

6. Train number 01676 will run from Anand Vihar to Muzaffarpur time October 17 to November 10 at 15:00 pm.

7. Train number 01662 will run from Anand Vihar to Saharsa from October 29 to November 10 at 11:10 am.

8. Train number 01668 will run from Anand Vihar to Jaynagar on October 18 to November 11 at 10:30 am.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here