Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

China's Automobile Sales Fall 6.3 Per Cent in September Amid Weak Demand, US Tariff War

China's automobile sector has been suffering from weak consumer demand due to the ongoing trade war with the United States.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
China's Automobile Sales Fall 6.3 Per Cent in September Amid Weak Demand, US Tariff War
Image for Representation (Reuters)

China's auto sales sank 6.3 per cent in September from a year earlier and purchases of electric cars tumbled 34.2 per cent at a time when the industry is spending heavily to meet government sales quotas for the technology, an industry group reported on October 14. The global industry's biggest market is on track to contract for the second year, dragged down by weak consumer demand in the face of a tariff war with Washington and cooling economic growth. Sales of sedans, SUVs and minivans in the global industry's biggest market fell to 1.9 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, an industry group. Total sales, including trucks and buses, retreated 5.2 per cent to 2.3 million.

Demand has suffered from consumer jitters over a trade war with Washington and slowing economic growth. The industry has been reporting negative growth every month since June 2018. Sales of electric cars fell to 80,000 units, hurt by a decline in government subsidies that helped to make China the biggest market for electrics. Brands are spending heavily to meet government sales quotas. Beijing is shifting the burden to automakers by requiring them to earn credits for selling electrics without subsidies. That raises the cost to buyers.

For the first nine months of the year, auto sales were off 11.7 per cent at 15.2 million. In the same period, electric car sales were up 20.8 per cent over a year earlier at 872,000. That reflected strong first-half demand before government subsidies were cut. Sales of SUVs, previously a bright spot for the industry, were off 9.3 per cent from a year earlier in the first nine months of the year, CAAM said. It gave no figure for total sales. Sales by Chinese brands were off 9.8 per cent at 727,000.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram