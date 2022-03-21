China Plane Crash Video: 'Mountain Fire' Created by China Eastern Airlines Flight Accident

China Plane Crash: A passenger plane carrying 133 people on board crashed in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, said the regional emergency management department. No immediate details on survivors were available currently, reports Xinhua news agency. The crash, in a mountainous region, led to a fire in the woods, according to state media.

As per new reports, however, there were 132 onboard the flight, out of which 9 were crew and 123 were passengers. Currently, the emergency rescue is underway and a group has been dispatched to the scene for the same.

The crashed China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight was reportedly cruising at an altitude of 8,869 meters, at a speed of 845 km/h after taking off from Kunming Changshui Airport at 13:15 PM. The flight suddenly descended with its speed dropping at 14:19 pm and lost its ADS-B radar signal at 14:21 PM.

On Twitter, videos of the crash have started to emerge with one Tweet showing the ‘mountain fire’ created by the crash. Take a look at the video shared by @ChinaAvReview on Twitter.

More clips from the crash site pic.twitter.com/0mY1U9Vi7f— ChinaAviationReview (@ChinaAvReview) March 21, 2022

Another Tweet was shared by user TheLegateIN saying, “A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 operating flight MU5735 has reportedly crashed near Wuzhou in southern China. Initial reports say 133 onboard."

WATCH:

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 operating flight MU5735 has reportedly crashed near Wuzhou in southern China. Initial reports say 133 onboard.pic.twitter.com/iipgQYGkhK— WLVN Analysis🔍 (@TheLegateIN) March 21, 2022

There are also videos that are coming from the crash site itself, from Teng County, Guangxi, showing visuals as shared by Twitter user y1499003.

【Crash site】A Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 133 people from China Eastern Airlines had an accident in Teng County, Guangxi and then triggered a mountain fire. At present, the rescue team has gathered, the casualties are still unknown. pic.twitter.com/udlT6qqKWZ— 豆腐Toufu.exe️ (@y1499003) March 21, 2022

News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos going viral on social media. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

(WITH IANS INPUTS)

