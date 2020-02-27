English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
China's Automobile Sales Fell 18.7 Per Cent in January, Worse than Forecasted

Robotic arms paint a car at the BYD Automobile Company Limited Xi’an plant, in Shaanxi province, China (Source: December 25, 2019/ China Daily via REUTERS/Files)

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers had earlier estimated a 18 per cent fall in year-on-year sales in the world's biggest automobile market.

Auto sales in China fell 18.7 per cent in January, more than expected and marking the industry's 19th consecutive month of sales decline, data from the country's biggest auto industry association showed on Wednesday. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) posted on its official WeChat account that new energy vehicle sales during the month fell 51.6 per cent year-on-year, adding that declines in China's automotive production and sales levels will be more significant in February due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The association had said on February 13 that it was expecting total auto sales in the world's biggest auto market to fall 18 per cent in January from the same month a year earlier. The industry is bracing for the impact of a coronavirus epidemic that has killed 2,715 people by February 26.

Local governments began imposing travel curbs and warning residents to avoid public spaces in the last two weeks of January, and industry executives said the epidemic was likely to wreak havoc on auto sales and production in the first quarter.

