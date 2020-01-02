China’s Great Wall Motors Confirms India Debut, To Showcase Haval SUV at Auto Expo 2020

China’s largest SUV and pickup manufacturer Great Wall Motors has confirmed its plan to enter the Indian market. The company has four brands Haval, WEY, Ora and Great Wall Pickup. Great Wall Motors confirmation comes after Morris Garages’ successful launch of its feature-rich MG Hector in India. Great Wall Motors is looking for a suitable location to set up its manufacturing unit in India. The Chinese auto major will showcase products from its brand Haval at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.

Based in Baoding Hebel, around 150km south of Beijing, Great Wall Motors is said to be planning to showcase Haval's successful SUVs: the H4, H6 and H9, at Auto Expo. Apart from this, the company is expected to exhibit a couple of electric cars from sister brand WEY. Great Wall Motors sold 115,162 units in November 2019, with H6 accounting for 41,676 units or 50 per cent. Of the total number of units sold, the sale of Haval’s SUV was pegged at 83,378 units or an overwhelming 72 per cent.

Named after the Great Wall of China, the company came into being in 1984. Great Wall Motors hit the headlines in 2016 when it set the record of selling 1,074,471 cars worldwide, registering an increase of 26 per cent compared to 2015. It was China’s first private auto manufacturer to become a public company in December 2003 when it made an initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Apart from China, the company has an overseas production facility in Ecuador, Bulgaria, Egypt, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Iran, Nigeria, Ukraine, Senegal, Russia, and Vietnam.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.