China's Sichuan Airlines Halts Flight on Cairo-Chengdu Route Over Covid-19 Cases

China’s aviation authority said on Wednesday it would suspend Sichuan Airlines from operating the Cairo-Chengdu route for a week from July 6, after six arriving passengers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Last month, a China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou was suspended for four weeks over concerns about imported infections. Seventeen passengers on a June 11 flight from the Bangladeshi capital to the southern Chinese city tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the suspension of the service.

In early June, the Civil Aviation Administration of China announced it would allow more foreign carriers to operate flights into the country based on the premise that the risks related to COVID-19 are controllable. The aviation authority also initiated flight incentives and "circuit-breaker" measures from June 8.

Recently, China also launched a new carrier called the Sanya International Airlines focused on the island destination of Hainan, home to a population of eight million people and a trade hub. The carrier was launched despite the global downturn in passengers caused by the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Furthermore, it was also announced, the government-backed China Eastern will own a majority 51 percent share in the Sanya International Airlines.

Other backers of the newly-formed carrier included Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines and a unit of Trip.com, China's biggest online travel agency.

