Chinese Copy of Piaggio Vespa Primavera by Chen Huang Declared Invalid in Europe

Italian automaker Piaggio Group which owns the Vespa brand won a legal case against a Chinese brand that sported a copy of the design. In an official statement issued by the company, Piaggio stated that the invalidity division of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has declared the design as invalid.

The copy was presented by the Chinese automaker at the 2019 EICMA. However, the design was removed after a complaint from Piaggio, the company stated. As per the official word from the company, the EUIPO found while taking the decision that the Chinese design ‘closely reproduces features’, of the original Vespa Primavera model from the Italian automaker and that it ‘lacks individual character’.

Its registration was annulled by the authority since it was "incapable of eliciting a different general impression with respect to the registered design" of the original Vespa and pointed out that the registration was against the law to reproduce the scooter’s aesthetic elements.

The Chinese brand in question is Chen Huang, the EUIPO confirmed. The Vespa Primavera badge is protected by the design registered by Piaggio in 2013. It was registered as a three-dimensional trademark of the scooter and the copyright that preserves the artistic value of its stable-mates.

Piaggio has also stated that more than 50 trademarks were registered by third parties which have been cancelled in the past two years.

Also Watch: