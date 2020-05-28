AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chinese Copy of Piaggio Vespa Primavera by Chen Huang Declared Invalid in Europe

Image for Representation (Source: Piaggio)

Image for Representation (Source: Piaggio)

The copy was presented by the Chinese automaker at the 2019 EICMA. However, the design was removed after a complaint from Piaggio, the company stated.

Share this:

Italian automaker Piaggio Group which owns the Vespa brand won a legal case against a Chinese brand that sported a copy of the design. In an official statement issued by the company, Piaggio stated that the invalidity division of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has declared the design as invalid.

The copy was presented by the Chinese automaker at the 2019 EICMA. However, the design was removed after a complaint from Piaggio, the company stated. As per the official word from the company, the EUIPO found while taking the decision that the Chinese design ‘closely reproduces features’, of the original Vespa Primavera model from the Italian automaker and that it ‘lacks individual character’.

Its registration was annulled by the authority since it was "incapable of eliciting a different general impression with respect to the registered design" of the original Vespa and pointed out that the registration was against the law to reproduce the scooter’s aesthetic elements.

The Chinese brand in question is Chen Huang, the EUIPO confirmed. The Vespa Primavera badge is protected by the design registered by Piaggio in 2013. It was registered as a three-dimensional trademark of the scooter and the copyright that preserves the artistic value of its stable-mates.

Piaggio has also stated that more than 50 trademarks were registered by third parties which have been cancelled in the past two years.

Also Watch:


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading