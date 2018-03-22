English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chinese Firm Wanfeng Auto Holding to Double Wheel Capacity at Bawal Plant
Wanfeng Auto Holding also showed a keen interest for an additional proposed investment of USD 200 million for four wheeler alloy wheel plant to be set up in Haryana.
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Chinese firm Wanfeng Auto Holding plans to double the capacity of two-wheeler alloy wheels at its existing plant at Bawal (Rewari, Haryana) with an additional investment of USD 25 million.
This was confirmed by the company in the meeting chaired by Haryana Industries Minister Vipul Goel, an official spokesman said.
It was informed that the company also showed a keen interest for an additional proposed investment of USD 200 million for four wheeler alloy wheel plant to be set up in Haryana, for which various site options were discussed.
The company also held deliberations for investment in Aviation Hub at Hisar.
It was informed in the meeting that the company is the largest motorcycle wheels producer in the world with the annual production capacity of 40 million pieces and the owner of Diamond Aircraft, Austria.
The Chinese group was represented by Chief Operating Office Administrator, Dengfeng Yu, President, Overseas Investment, George Xia and Managing Director, Yang Huihui.
The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary Industries, Sudhir Rajpal, and Director Industries, Ashok Sangwan.
Also Watch
Also Watch
This was confirmed by the company in the meeting chaired by Haryana Industries Minister Vipul Goel, an official spokesman said.
It was informed that the company also showed a keen interest for an additional proposed investment of USD 200 million for four wheeler alloy wheel plant to be set up in Haryana, for which various site options were discussed.
The company also held deliberations for investment in Aviation Hub at Hisar.
It was informed in the meeting that the company is the largest motorcycle wheels producer in the world with the annual production capacity of 40 million pieces and the owner of Diamond Aircraft, Austria.
The Chinese group was represented by Chief Operating Office Administrator, Dengfeng Yu, President, Overseas Investment, George Xia and Managing Director, Yang Huihui.
The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary Industries, Sudhir Rajpal, and Director Industries, Ashok Sangwan.
Also Watch
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Bats For Jacqueline Fernandez's Performance In 'Ek Do Teen' Remake; See Tweet
- Usain Bolt Set to Begin Borussia Dortmund Trial on Friday
- Indians Are Warning 'The Fault In Our Stars' Author About the Bollywood Remake
- Saroj Khan Refuses To Comment on Jacqueline Fernandez's Highly Criticised 'Ek do teen' Revival
- Stars Ooze Glamour at News18 REEL Movie Awards Red Carpet