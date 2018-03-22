Chinese Firm Wanfeng Auto Holding to Double Wheel Capacity at Bawal Plant

Chinese firm Wanfeng Auto Holding plans to double the capacity of two-wheeler alloy wheels at its existing plant at Bawal (Rewari, Haryana) with an additional investment of USD 25 million.This was confirmed by the company in the meeting chaired by Haryana Industries Minister Vipul Goel, an official spokesman said.It was informed that the company also showed a keen interest for an additional proposed investment of USD 200 million for four wheeler alloy wheel plant to be set up in Haryana, for which various site options were discussed.The company also held deliberations for investment in Aviation Hub at Hisar.It was informed in the meeting that the company is the largest motorcycle wheels producer in the world with the annual production capacity of 40 million pieces and the owner of Diamond Aircraft, Austria.The Chinese group was represented by Chief Operating Office Administrator, Dengfeng Yu, President, Overseas Investment, George Xia and Managing Director, Yang Huihui.The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary Industries, Sudhir Rajpal, and Director Industries, Ashok Sangwan.