Chinese Stunt Drivers Create Guinness World Records for Driving on Narrowest Platform with Two Wheels [Video]

As they say, there’s nothing called a failure, but less attempts. Meaning, if you want to succeed even after constant failures, you have to try again and try harder. Something of a similar sorts was recently seen in China when three stunt drivers, even after failing for a repeated time, successfully managed to create a Guinness World Record.The popular world record series has started a video series in China to showcase a selection of the most awe-inspiring and shocking record attempts featured on the Chinese television shows over recent years. Under the series, Guinness World Records have published a video of three Chinese stunt drivers successfully setting the record for driving a four-wheeler on the narrowest platform with only two wheels.The record was set in Kaifeng in the Henan province of China and the aim was to make the SUV cross a 100-metre-long (328 ft) by 80-cm-wide (31.5 in) concrete platform, keeping the vehicle balanced on just two wheels throughout.Three stunt drivers attempted the record, namely - Zhang Hong Kai, Li Long and Li Ya Tao, but after multiple failures, Li Long successfully set the record to run 100-metre on two wheels. As evident in the video, the task was not that simple and the car get flipped over multiple times.However, Li Long showcased grit and patience to balance the car throughout the concrete platform, even though it felt like he will slip off the block multiple times. At last, he manages to successfully drive the car on two wheels without flipping and created the Guinness World Records.The car used for record setting is a locally produced Chery Karry K50 seven-seater MPV, which also happens to be the most budget friendly MPVs in China, selling for 46,800 Yuan (Approx. Rs 5 Lakh). It is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol motor producing 80 Kw and 140 Nm of torque. There’s a manual and an automatic transmission to choose from.