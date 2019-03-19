English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CISF Deploys 6 Mahindra Marksman Armoured Personnel Carrier at Delhi International Airport
The Quick Response Team (QRT) unit of CISF has deployed 6 APCs wearing the CISF’s white and blue livery as shared on their Twitter handle.
Mahindra Marksman APC. (Image: Anvit Srivastava/ Twitter)
CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) that has been tasked to protect the important buildings across India, including airports and nuclear power plants has deployed the Mahindra Marksman Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The Quick Response Team (QRT) unit of CISF has deployed 6 APCs wearing the CISF’s white and blue livery as shared on their Twitter handle.
The Mahindra Marksman offers protection against small arms fire and under belly grenade attacks and is Ideal for Border Protection and Riot Control. Marksman is designed as a armoured capsule-based light bulletproof vehicle and it provides protection to the personnel of defence, paramilitary and police.
Armoured to Level B6, the Mahindra Marksman has a Cuppola machine gun mount with 270 degree traverse and protection. Five side armouring of passenger compartment (roof and verticals) to provide protection against 5.56x45mm SS109 ammunition.
It also has a Floor blast protection against detonation of two DM-51 German ordnance hand grenades or equivalent. The Ballistic steel interior frame provides overlap and backup protection for impact areas, such as doors and windows.
Mahindra Marksman specs. (Image: Mahindra)
The Mahindra Marksman shares its platform with the Scorpio and there are two engine options powering the Marksman - either a 2.2-litre mHawk CRDe turbo-diesel engine or a 2.6-litre turbocharged DI engine. While the CRDe produces 120 bhp, the DI produces 115 bhp of power and both the engines are paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.
Armoured capsule-based light bulletproof vehicle "Marksman " from Mahindra for #CISF QRT team @ IGI Airport, Delhi #logistics #modernisation #technology pic.twitter.com/P5knf506lY— CISF@India (@CISFHQrs) March 16, 2019
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
