Citing 'Fraud' in Sales, SC Rolls Back Decision on BS-IV Vehicle Registrations Post March 31

The Supreme Court on Wednesday repealed its earlier order granting a 10-day grace period after the lockdown period to automobile dealers to sell BS-IV vehicles and stated that vehicles sold during the 10 days will not be registered.

The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra withdrew the order after instances of several vehicles being sold even during the lockdown period till March 31 came into light. The apex court rapped up the association for playing “fraud” with court’s order.

The bench stated that the sale of vehicle during the lockdown was not only the breach of rules of lockdown but also the court order. It stated that the 10-day grace period was granted to dealerships, considering that no vehicles shall be sold during the lockdown till March 31.

On June 13, the Supreme Court slammed FADA for not following its order permitting the sale of limited BS-IV vehicles after March 31, after which BS-VI emission norms came into force.

On March 27, the apex court had allowed the sale of BS-IV compliant vehicles for 10 days, barring Delhi-NCR, after the lifting of the nationwide lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The apex court had fixed the deadline of March 30 for the sale of BS-IV compliant vehicles across the country but made it clear that no BS-IV vehicles will be allowed to be sold in Delhi-NCR from April 1. The bench had given this extension to clear 10 per cent of the unsold inventory after the lockdown.

