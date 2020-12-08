Citizens from Karnataka Create Traffic Free Zone for Ambulance, Covers 370 Km in Just 4 Hrs

During medical emergencies traffic police create zero traffic zones or green Corridors to transport vital organs. However, in a first, citizens of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district created a zero traffic zone for an ambulance that was carrying a woman for an emergency surgery. A footage shows how the ambulance was being driven at high speed and covered around 370 km in just four hours.

The ambulance was carrying a 22-year-old woman named Suhana who according to Daijiworld had to undergo an emergency lung surgery. Haneef, drove the ambulance from Mahavir Medical Centre in Puttur to Vydehi Hospital in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The report further added that the driver took the Uppinangady – Guruvayanakere – Ujire – Charmadi Ghar route to reach Mudigere post in less than two hours. Haneef then took the Belur road to reach Vydehi Hospital covering the whole journey in just 4 hours and 5 minutes.

Even the locals on the route got to know about the emergency transfer of the patient and they helped the police to clear the route to ensure a ‘zero traffic’ passage to the ambulance.

To accomplish this task, volunteers and social activists from various organisations used messaging applications like WhatsApp to coordinate the exact location of the ambulance. The information was then conveyed to the people on the route who ensured a zero traffic situation for the ambulance. Even police participated to allow the ambulance a zero traffic in a few areas.

Haneef told the portal that every life is important to him and he was just trying to save the life of the patient by ensuring that she reaches the hospital in the shortest time. Srinath Reddy, sub-inspector, appreciated the efforts made by the public and police to provide a quick and safe transportation of the patient, the report added.