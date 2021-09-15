Made-in-India Citroen C3 Compact SUV Teased Ahead of Global Debut on Sep 16

After testing waters in the Indian market with the C5 Aircross SUV earlier this year, Citroen is all set to launch another SUV in the country. The French automaker is finally gearing up to wade into a more fiercely contested SUV segment, with the brand-new, made-in-India Citroen C3, which will make its global debut on Thursday, September 16. While the C5 due to its premium pricing remains a choice for a select few, the French company aims that the Citroen C3 will be able to take on firmly entrenched compact SUV rivals in the Indian auto industry.

The C3 is a sub-compact SUV that is already available in international markets and its new iteration was first teased earlier in May 2021. Meanwhile, the company took to social media to make the announcement, along with a darkened teaser image of the SUV.

The first look darkened teaser/photo shows the face of the C3, which, seems to be in line with other Citroen models available globally. The iconic Citroen logo takes its usual place on the bonnet like seen on the C5, with chrome extensions flowing into a split X-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The headlight clusters are positioned below the LED DRLs, sitting low into the front bumper. The image also shows a large radiator grille, with a faux skid plate which adds some muscle to the upcoming SUV’s front end.

See it here:

A few months ago, several spy shots of a scale model of the C3 confirmed that it will derive design and styling cues from the C5 Aircross. Among the similarities are the plastic cladding, ‘Airbumps’ texture along the sides, LED taillights and a faux skid plate at the rear and dual-tone alloy wheels among others.

While the French company has not revealed any specs of its upcoming vehicle for the Indian market, the word is that the C3 will be with a flex-fuel engine that is compatible with ethanol-based fuel. The new SUV is likely to make use of a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and the powerplant will be mated to either a five-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

When launched in the coming months, the Citroen C3’s price is expected to be in the range of Rs 7-13 lakh, which will see it rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Nissan Magnite.

