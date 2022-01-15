Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift Gets New Styling, Additonal Features and More – Details Here

Citroen has given the C5 Aircross a mid-cycle facelift overseas. The facelifted SUV brings more stealth, reprofiled exterior and an opulent cabin to the forefront. The C5 Aircross has been around the global markets for nearly four years and has been due for a refresh. The 2022 SUV has been launched in Europe and will go up in the markets by the second quarter of this year.

The updates bring an interpretation of Citroen's latest design theme with them along with a cabin enhanced with additional features. The Citroen C5 Aircross facelift has ditched the geometric, split headlamp look of the current version for a bolder look.

The Citroen chevrons are now standalone with widened chrome extensions being added in order to cover the full grille. The LED headlamps are restyled and have been modified into a single unit with a renewed interpretation of the V light motifs discovered across newer Citroens. The bumper gets a more angular shape and silver accents on the air curtains, now functional.

The side profile of the updated SUV remains largely unchanged for a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. The rectangular LED taillamps, at the rear, are offered with a new three-part detailing.

Always associated with comfort, Citroen’s facelifted C5 Aircross is taking things a notch up with new Advanced Comfort seats with 15mm additional foam, heating and massaging functions, the Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension has been retained.

Engines of the SUV get a choice of petrol, diesel, and hybrid powertrains. The C5 Aircross is offered with the 177PS 2-litre diesel engine, in India, driving the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The Citroen C5 Aircross launched in India as the brand's debut model, last year. Currently priced from Rs 32.23 lakh in India, Citroen C5 Aircross facelifted is likely to go up by about a lakh. The updated version is likely to be unveiled in Indian markets by 2023.

