French automobile giant Citroen has finally launched its first car in India, the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV and has priced it at Rs 29.90 lakh for the ‘Feel’ mono-tone variant, Rs 30.40 lakh for the ‘Feel’ dual-tone variant and Rs 31.90 lakh for the top-spec ‘Shine’ variant (all prices ex-showroom). Keep in mind, though, that is an introductory price which means there will be a price revision after some time.

As per Citroen, the SUV will be assembled in India at the company’s Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur plant. The C5 Aircross gets only a 2.0-litre diesel engine option that delivers 177PS of output and 400Nm of torque and is teamed up with an 8-speed automatic gearbox only.

The premium 5-seater SUV has DRLs on either side, dual-beam headlamps, and an upright tailgate with split LED tail lamps. To enhance the look of the vehicle, red accents have been used all over the car. In terms of interior, the C5 Aircross SUV is equipped with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and wireless smartphone charging. What makes this care more luxurious is the heating and massage function on the front seats.

The upcoming C5 Aircross is also top-notch when it comes to safety. The SUV is equipped with a safety kit that contains multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and front and rear parking sensors.

Citroen has also said that they will offer pan-India roadside assistance service and claims that help will reach customers in under three hours. The car will also be available for purchase online, through their website, and the finance offers start at Rs 50,000. The company has also launched a 3D configurator for customers to see how their car will look like in the flesh. This configurator can be accessed through the company’s website and will also be present at Citroen dealerships.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here