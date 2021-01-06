Citroen C5 Aircross SUV to be Officially Unveiled in India on February 1

French automobile giant Citroen is likely to unveil the C5 Aircross SUV on February 1. The car will be assembled in India itself. Citroen has a plant at Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur.

According to a report in Indian Autos Blog, the premium mid-size SUV has DRLs on either side, dual-beam headlamps, and an upright tailgate with split LED tail lamps. To enhance the look of the vehicle, red accents have been used all over the car. In terms of interior, the C5 Aircross SUV is equipped with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and wireless smartphone charging. What makes this care more luxurious is the heating and massage function on the front seats.

The upcoming C5 Aircross is also top-notch when it comes to safety. The SUV is said to be equipped with a safety kit that contains multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and front and rear parking sensors. The vehicle will most likely have a diesel variant in India.

Also Watch:

As per the report, there are chances that Citroen’s vehicle comes with a 2.0-litre option that delivers 177PS/400Nm. Most probably this engine will be teamed up with an automatic gearbox.

Since C5 Aircross has quite a few premium features, it is certain that it will not be one of the easily affordable cars. Most likely the prize of the vehicle will start from Rs 25 Lakhs (ex-showroom). The other important thing about the car is that it may only be available in a single variant for now.

There were reports a few months ago that the French automobile company was carrying out road tests for its C5 Aircross SUV. There were spy pictures also available on social media. The C5 Aircross will make its entry in a competitive segment of the auto market and has to take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza and Hyundai’s Tucson.