Groupe PSA Announces Entry of French Brand Citroen in India, To Bring C5 Aircross SUV

Groupe PSA announced today that they will be launching the Citroen brand in India. The announcement was made during the presentation FY2018 financial results of Groupe PSA and also the second phase of the strategic plan, Push to Pass, for the period of 2019 - 2021. The Citroen brand was announced for the Indian market by Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board Groupe PSA, Linda Jackson. Chief Executive Officer, Citroen Brand and Groupe PSA and other prominent members from Groupe PSA. The Citroen CS Aircross SUV, which is scheduled to come to India before the end of 2020, was also showcased at the event.Citroen will also be bringing other products after the C5 Aircross SUV, which, the company says, will be launched in India before the global market. The brand plans to launch one new car every year from 2021. This new programme to be launched in India will come under the name of C Cubed, which stands for Cool Comfort and Clever. The French carmaker says that the Cool is to illustrate Citroen's unique and bold designs, Comfort to highlight our approach, global well-being to make Citroen easy to use working on ergonomics and connectivity and Clever to be at the heart of the market, to produce highly localised but international cars for the customers.Present at the brand launch, Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board, Groupe PSA, said, "India is an important next step for Groupe PSA, as part of the Push to Pass plan to increase on international footprint and revenues. With the introduction of Citroen, our aim is to 'be Indian in India' and our association with the CK Bide Group, will be important to become a major player in the Indian automotive market. Globally, we have been successful in Europe and in other parts of the world because of our unique automotive experiences and delivering mobility solutions to meet our customer expectations. We really believe that India is a strong opponunity for growth and our commitment, professionalism and agility of our teams, combined with the pursuit of operational excellence, will sustainably drive our performance and increase the satisfaction of our future customers in the country."Speaking about the brand, Linda Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Citroen Brand, Groupe PSA said, "We are celebrating Citroens Centenary, 1OO years of a brand which has constantly looked to the future of the automotive industry by offering innovative solutions in line with the needs of each era. Globally, Citroen's success is based on unique design and benchmark comfort. The India automotive market is very dynamic with a high potential. We believe we have the right positioning to meet the expectations of the Indian customers. I am confident that the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will set a benchmark in style, comfort and innovation in its segment in India."Emmanuel Delay, Executive Vice President & Head of India-Pacific, Groupe PSA, said that the Citroen C5 Aircross will be manufactured at CK Birla's plant in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. Production of powertains will be from the PSA-AVTEC Powertrain JV at Hosur, Tamil Nadu.The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV measures in at 4.5 metres in length. Being an SUV, it gets a higher ground clearance and distinctive roof bars to add to its visual appeal. On the inside, the cabin gets a horizontal dashboard. The company also said that with the Citroen Advanced Comfort, the new C5 Aircross SUV will be the most comfortable model in its segment.