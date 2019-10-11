Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Citroen Signs Partnership with Kotak Mahindra to Provide Auto Finance Solutions

This tie-up, in addition to the earlier agreements signed with Axis Bank and ALD, will provide Citroën India customers with wide array of finance options, making their experience more rewarding.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Citroen Signs Partnership with Kotak Mahindra to Provide Auto Finance Solutions
Citroen C5 Aircross. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Citroën has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd (KMPL), a leading car finance company in India, to offer innovative retail finance and enable mobility solutions in India. This tie-up, in addition to the earlier agreements signed with Axis Bank and ALD, will provide Citroën India customers with wide array of finance options, making their experience more rewarding.

Commenting on the partnership, Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, Citroën India said, “At Citroën, we are continuously looking-out for new collaborations that will deliver best ownership experience to our future customers and dealer partners. Auto finance is a big enabler for customers to buy cars in India, hence, we consider this as critical to reach out to the prominent financial institutes like KMPL to offer new-age finance solutions by supporting future customers to own their dream Citroën cars and dealers to have seamless access to customised credit solutions.”

The flagship vehicle, Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, will be the first product from the Citroën brand for the Indian customers, which will be launched in 2020. The SUV will set a benchmark in style, comfort and innovation in its segment in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram