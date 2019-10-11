Citroen Signs Partnership with Kotak Mahindra to Provide Auto Finance Solutions

Citroën has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd (KMPL), a leading car finance company in India, to offer innovative retail finance and enable mobility solutions in India. This tie-up, in addition to the earlier agreements signed with Axis Bank and ALD, will provide Citroën India customers with wide array of finance options, making their experience more rewarding.

Commenting on the partnership, Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, Citroën India said, “At Citroën, we are continuously looking-out for new collaborations that will deliver best ownership experience to our future customers and dealer partners. Auto finance is a big enabler for customers to buy cars in India, hence, we consider this as critical to reach out to the prominent financial institutes like KMPL to offer new-age finance solutions by supporting future customers to own their dream Citroën cars and dealers to have seamless access to customised credit solutions.”

The flagship vehicle, Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, will be the first product from the Citroën brand for the Indian customers, which will be launched in 2020. The SUV will set a benchmark in style, comfort and innovation in its segment in India.

