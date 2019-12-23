Citroën Will Make Electric Vehicles Available from 2020

In its new advertising campaign, Citroën promises electric automobiles for all. This is the latest installment in the brand's "hitchhiker" campaign, launched in 2018, which, this time around, turns a spotlight on the new C5 Aircross Hybrid. We follow the hitchhiker as he travels from era to era, thumbing rides in a 2CV, a DS and a Mehari, before finally being picked up by a C5 Aircross Hybrid. This latest model, which is a family-size SUV, is the French manufacturer's first plug-in hybrid.

It is based on the C5 Aircross Hybrid Concept exhibited at the Paris Motor Show in 2018. The new vehicle is now available for order, with prices starting at 39,950 euros, but is not expected to arrive in dealerships until mid-2020.

The campaign slogan is, "For 100 years, Citroën has made automobiles available to all. In 2020, Citroën will make electrically available to all." In concrete terms, Citroën has decided that starting next year, every new internal-combustion engine launch will be accompanied by an electric version, whether it be a plug-in hybrid for larger automobiles or an all-electric version for smaller ones. In so doing, the manufacturer will have electric versions for 100 per cent of its range by 2025.

The campaign film, which was launched online and on social networks on Thursday, December 19, will be broadcast on television from December 26.

