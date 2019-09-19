Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

City Surveillance System Planned to End Traffic Woes in Noida

Ernst & Young made a presentation on setting up cameras at crucial junctures which witness major traffic issues, even as Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari stressed on developing a system in sync with a 'Smart City'.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
AnG, Alarm Camera, Home Surveillance, Electronic Security Solution, Technology news
Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)
Loading...

The Noida Authority on Tuesday reviewed the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) and held a meeting with global consultancy Ernst & Young (E&Y) to plan measures for ending road traffic woes in the city, officials said. E&Y representatives made a detailed presentation on setting up cameras at crucial junctures which witness major traffic issues, even as Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari stressed on developing a system in sync with a "Smart City", the officials said. "There is huge pressure of traffic in the city these days and it has been observed that the common man is also violating road traffic rules, leading to a chaotic situation at crucial squares, and roundabouts. Hence it has been decided that cameras would be installed at 80 locations in phase I of the city surveillance system," a Noida Authority official said.

"These cameras would be connected with the Command and Control Centre and observe the movement of two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Any violations like that of helmet, or seatbelt or wrong lane driving, jumping signal, would be noticed and e-challans issued to the violator automatically," the official added. Maheshwari discussed the measure with Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Jha and instructed the project implementation team to make necessary amendments and put the system on trial run. "She asked them to present a final report on the new system to the authority on October 10. If given a go-ahead, a tender would be floated for the city surveillance system and project started in nine months," the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram