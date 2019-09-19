City Surveillance System Planned to End Traffic Woes in Noida

The Noida Authority on Tuesday reviewed the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) and held a meeting with global consultancy Ernst & Young (E&Y) to plan measures for ending road traffic woes in the city, officials said. E&Y representatives made a detailed presentation on setting up cameras at crucial junctures which witness major traffic issues, even as Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari stressed on developing a system in sync with a "Smart City", the officials said. "There is huge pressure of traffic in the city these days and it has been observed that the common man is also violating road traffic rules, leading to a chaotic situation at crucial squares, and roundabouts. Hence it has been decided that cameras would be installed at 80 locations in phase I of the city surveillance system," a Noida Authority official said.

"These cameras would be connected with the Command and Control Centre and observe the movement of two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Any violations like that of helmet, or seatbelt or wrong lane driving, jumping signal, would be noticed and e-challans issued to the violator automatically," the official added. Maheshwari discussed the measure with Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Jha and instructed the project implementation team to make necessary amendments and put the system on trial run. "She asked them to present a final report on the new system to the authority on October 10. If given a go-ahead, a tender would be floated for the city surveillance system and project started in nine months," the official said.

