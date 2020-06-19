Class 9 Student From Kerala Designs ‘Light Motorcycle’ Using Scrap Materials

We all have a lot of time at hand during the current quarantine and lockdown phase. While most of us keep complaining about doing household chores or getting bored staying at home, a student of Class 9 from Kerala has set a new inspiration for all of us.







Arshad TH, son of TJ Hashim and Haseena, has designed a ‘light motorcycle’ using scrap materials available at his father’s automobile workshop. The boy lives in Palluruthy, Kochi, and is currently in class 9 at the SDPY High School.







The fusion motorbike comes with a petrol tank which is attached to its seats. The tank has a capacity to hold a litre of petrol in one go. Arshad mentioned that his light motorcycle can ride up to 50 kms on a full tank.

Kerala: A 9th standard student, Arshad TH, has made a light motorcycle by using scrap materials from his father's automobile workshop in Kochi. He says, "I took one & a half month to make this bike. It can run up to 50-km in 1-litre petrol. I wish to make a trolley next time". pic.twitter.com/JF2YjgFTni — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020





Interestingly, the manufacturing cost of this motorbike was minimal. The raw material used included scrap tyres, disc brakes, LED lights, handles of other bikes, and the seat of other bicycles. The overall expense in designing the bike did not cost the boy around Rs 10,000.







Talking to ANI, Arshad revealed, “I first wanted to create a bike when I saw an iron pipe and engine of a motorbike in my father’s workshop during the lockdown. At first, my father scolded me but halfway through the process he helped me and it got completed in one and a half months”.







The teenager wishes to create a trolley next, using the scrap parts again.

