English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Classic Mini Gets Electrified Ahead of Production EV
Mini's upcoming 100% electric production model is still in development and is based on a three-door Mini.
The Classic Mini Electric on the streets of New York. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Mini has unveiled an electric version of its iconic "Classic" model ahead of the New York Auto Show, which opens to the public Friday, March 30, 2018. This one-off Classic Mini Electric concept comes ahead of a production Mini Electric vehicle, due by 2019.
Since Mini presented its fully electric concept in Frankfurt in 2017, a production model has been on the cards for 2019, in time for the 60th anniversary of British automotive brand, now owned by BMW. In the meantime, Mini is keeping fans keen at the New York Auto Show with a surprising electric version of its most iconic model, bridging the brand's past and future.
From the outside, this red and white car has the look of the iconic Mini. However, a little yellow "Mini Electric" logo reveals that this version is, in fact, an electric vehicle. The manufacturer states that, in true Mini tradition, the electric motor's acceleration maintains the unmistakable go-kart feel when driving. This one-off model is not for sale.
Mini's upcoming 100% electric production model is still in development and is based on a three-door Mini.
In 2008, Mini presented a prototype called "Mini E," which gave rise to 500 production models between 2009 and 2010.
Also Watch: Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli | Interview
Also Watch
Since Mini presented its fully electric concept in Frankfurt in 2017, a production model has been on the cards for 2019, in time for the 60th anniversary of British automotive brand, now owned by BMW. In the meantime, Mini is keeping fans keen at the New York Auto Show with a surprising electric version of its most iconic model, bridging the brand's past and future.
From the outside, this red and white car has the look of the iconic Mini. However, a little yellow "Mini Electric" logo reveals that this version is, in fact, an electric vehicle. The manufacturer states that, in true Mini tradition, the electric motor's acceleration maintains the unmistakable go-kart feel when driving. This one-off model is not for sale.
Mini's upcoming 100% electric production model is still in development and is based on a three-door Mini.
In 2008, Mini presented a prototype called "Mini E," which gave rise to 500 production models between 2009 and 2010.
Also Watch: Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli | Interview
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Teaser is Out: Here's All We Know About The Next 'Flagship Killer'
- IPL 2018: Analysis — Kings XI Punjab — Strengths and Weaknesses
- Star and Sony Unhappy After BCCI Wants Same Money for India and Non-India Matches
- Top Three Android Phones in 2018 With an Apple iPhone X-Like Notch
- Despite Bharat Bandh, Baaghi 2 Races Towards 100 Crore Collection At Box Office