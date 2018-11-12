Cleveland CycleWerks Bullish About Success in Indian Market

US-based motorcycle manufacturer Cleveland Cyclewerks is bullish about its success in the Indian market and plans to launch more products and have 30 showrooms across the country by the end of next year. The company which forayed into the country this year with two products in the 200 plus cc category and unveiled three dealerships was having the right strategy for success, a top official said while acknowledging that many motorcycle manufacturers were already in the market."Yes, there are many players and this country has many intricacies and difficult things. But, with that said, it also has opportunities and Indian people, in general, are very open to new ideas" Cleveland Cyclewerks Ltd founder Scott Colosimo told PTI here.Cleveland has launched its 223cc 'Ace Delux' and 229cc 'Misfit' bikes, both priced about Rs 2.23 lakhs ex-showroom here, and been setting up dealerships across the country as part of expansion plans. It has a manufacturing facility at Pune in Maharashtra and the two products are currently assembled there."We believe that we have right strategy for success. We are not doing shotgun blast with our dealerships. We are taking a focused approach," Colosimo said after unveiling of the company's showroom here, the third in the country.He said the motorcycle was a manufactured object but also something that people were passionate about. The company 's first showroom was opened in Mumbai followed by the second in Hosur with a focus to serve the right people at the right time, he said."We are planning to have 30 showrooms by end of 2019. We will be bringing the whole product range in 250cc to 450cc to India," he said. Noting that the company's motorcycles were in the displacements of 50cc to 450cc range, he said it would introduce bikes in the range of 250cc to 450cc in the country."We are highly focused on positioning and that is very important here", he said. When asked how the company which retails its products in 23 countries viewed the Indian market, he said "This market for us is everything you are looking at a customer. So, you have young demographic, motivated.The Indian market understands motorcycle". "There are many markets where motorcycle is just a commuter, just a tool. We see this market, there is a real passion and whole lifestyle aspect around the bike", he said.