CM Pema Khandu Drives a Mahindra Thar Off-Road to Inspect a Remote Administrative District: Watch Video

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu became the first chief minister of the state to reach a remote district by road as he undertook the journey in Mahindra Thar. The video of Khandu driving Mahindra Thar off-road shared on YouTube is now going viral.

The Chief Minister along with a team of ministers visited Vijaynagar, the remotest circle tehsil of Changlang district along the India-Myanmar border. Although there is no other way to reach the area than helicopters, locals use unpaved roads for commuting.As Vijaynagar is not connected through an all-weather road yet and is surrounded by a dense forest, it takes around 7 days to travel by foot. It is 157 km from the nearest town Miao.

The caravan of Khandu and his team undertook a 157 km long journey on the vehicle and on foot. According to a Cartoq report, the team included Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mossang, RWD minister Honchun Ngandam and other officials and their respective security personnel. They started the journey on March 25 from Deban and covered 137 km to reach Gandhigram. They spent the night there and started from there the next day.

Khandu and the team undertook the journey by road to have a first-hand look at the condition of roads. After inspection, he announced the making of a motorable road. He said that the road project will be completed by March 2022. Once the road will be constructed, the charge of maintaining the road will be handed over to Border Roads Organisations or BRO.

He asked the officials travelling with him to submit a report on the status of the construction of the road. He said that motorable road will open new doors of opportunities for the locals and will help grow chances of earning a livelihood.

It is not the first time that the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh has taken a road trip and drove a vehicle. Recently, he went on an expedition in Tawang Pradesh and drove an ATV during the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra, along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.