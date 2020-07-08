CNG, Hybrid Better Option Than EVs to Tackle India's Pollution| Interview| Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the largest carmaker in the country is slowly picking up the pace as more and more buyers are going out to dealerships for purchasing cars. However, the growing demand, as per Shashank Srivasta, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd says, can be a sign of the pend up demand as a lot buyers who intended to buy a vehicle during the lockdown and saved money for the same are now purchasing their vehicle.

In our recent interaction with the top boss at Maruti Suzuki, he also said that Diwali period is the crucial time and he hopes demand to pick up again. The actual sales however, as per Mr Srivasta, will start to bounce back again from next year.

Watch the interaction here:

On being asked about the electric Maruti Suzuki Wagon R which we spotted testing in Delhi-NCR about an year ago, he said that electric vehicles are not that popular and even if they become popular, they will hold a very small percentage in the overall four-wheeler market. And so, alternatives like hybrids and CNG vehicles can solve India's pollution problem.

Talking about online buying, Mr Srivasta said that the platforms were there since the past couple of years, however COVID-19 has resulted in increased interest among buyers to go online and search for vehicles. Online buying and booking has also been increased exponentially.