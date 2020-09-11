Rising Fuel Prices: Diesel vs CNG Cars, What's Cheaper and More efficient | A Comparative Analysis

While Diesel has, for the longest time, been considered to be the most economic fuel for cars, it has a high particulate matter content and is known for its NOx emissions which are detrimental to environment. It is estimated that a diesel car 6 times more polluting than a petrol car. However, in a country like India, where fuel efficiency is considered paramount, petrol cars are not that lucrative.

In such cases, CNG powered vehicles offer a far better option. They have been available on the Indian roads for a decade, and with the ever increasing prices of petrol and diesel, CNG is perhaps the cheapest option available out there. Let’s be honest, while diesel car has its advantages over CNG cars including more boot space, more variants, peace of mind while refueling, are they enough?

To compare, we have listed down advantages of CNG over diesel vehicles:

Service and Maintenance: While a diesel car has a tremendous advantage when it comes to low fuel cost and better mileage, it is expensive than CNG in terms of service and maintenance.

Environment friendly: CNG cars tend to be more environment-friendly than vehicles running on diesel. CNG cars have low exhaust emission which could be a better choice when it comes to living in already-polluted urbanscapes. In case someone wants to lower their carbon footprint while making a vehicle purchase, going the CNG route could be the right thing to do.

Cost Recovery: A lot of people have the notion that CNG engines are costlier than diesel. However, in reality, the cost of recovery of the additional price incurred for a CNG engine is less as compared to a diesel engine. This means that users can recover the cost faster when buying a CNG engine.

Lifespan: A CNG engine has a lifespan of 10-12 years as compared to a diesel variant's 6-8.

Low fuel price: CNG is 30 to 50 per cent cheaper than diesel per litre. The fuel consumption is also better, thus making CNG more cost-efficient.

Lower CO2 emissions: Cars that run on CNG emit 30 per cent less carbon dioxide than variants burning diesel or petrol.

CNG is abundant: The Earth's natural gas reserves are abundant as compared to fuels like petrol and diesel which are already depleting.

CNG is sustainable: It is possible to create methane, which is CNG's main component, from biological waste and sludge, making it more sustainable.

CNG is safe: CNG cylinders are subject to very strict safety protocols and are made with strong materials like carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CRFP).