Cochin International Airport Retains 3rd Position in Handling International Traffic

The Cochin International airport Limited (CIAL) has retained its third position in the country in terms of international traffic for the third consecutive month from July 2021, airport authorities said on Sunday. The airport handled 85,395 international passengers in July, 1,57,289 in August and 1,94,900 in September. The cumulative passenger volume, comprising International and domestic, for the month of September was 3,70,044, CIAL said.

“Cochin International airport Ltd (CIAL) establishes itself as the third airport in the country in terms of international traffic for three consecutive months from July 2021," it said in a release. The airport now handles an average of 106 aircraft movements a day comprising both international and domestic operations, whereas daily average passenger footfalls stands around 14,500. The airport facilitates flights to all the Middle East destinations, London, Male and Colombo, CIAL said.

Also Watch:

CIAL anticipates a fairly high growth in international traffic for the month of October as more foreign carriers schedule frequent services from Kochi, the latest one being the Sri Lankan Airlines, which started daily operation to Colombo from Sunday. “With this, CIAL is handling 58 international arrival/departure operations a day for the month of October," it said. CIAL Managing Director S Suhas said the airport witnessed a significant growth in traffic during September and scheduled more international flights for October.

“We are optimistic as the world has started to see a revival in all sectors. Global aviation is also responding to it. We hope that our international connectivity will rise to 70 percent of the pre-pandemic period next month whereas the domestic aircraft movement to near normalcy in the winter schedule which is expected to commence next month," Suhas said. Sri Lankan Airlines resumed their daily service to Colombo on October 3. Sri Lankan flight UL 165 arrives at COK at 0945 and departs as UL 166 to Colombo at 1045 on all days except Sunday. On Sunday, the arr/dep is scheduled at 0845/0945.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.