Commercial Vehicles Older Than 10 Years to be Scrapped: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

An integrated policy to scrap commercial vehicles that are more than 10 years is currently in Government’s pipeline aimed at keeping a check on air pollution. However, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed that there were no immediate plans of banning trucks and buses over 15 years.

The policy is aimed at tax exemptions and discounts that totals up to Rs 2.5 lakh on vehicles purchased for about Rs 10 lakh at the time of new purchase.

"We will form such a policy that more than 10-year-old vehicles will be scrapped. The cost of the vehicle will be valued at 10 to 15 per cent of the original cost. If vehicle cost is Rs. 10 lakh, scrap will be 10 per cent of it," Mr Gadkari told reporters on the sidelines of a CII event.

Nitin Gadkari explained that the reason to frame such a policy was felt on concerns of rising pollution in the country, majorly contributed by old vehicles that are based on old technology. "Pollution is a big challenge for our country. Paris (Climate Conference) message is that we should pay attention to the environment." Said Gadkari.

Responding to a question about banning commercial vehicles older than 15 years, Gadkari said "An integrated policy to check pollution by over 10-year-old commercial vehicle will be formed soon. Cabinet nod will be sought on it and only then it will come into force. There is no such decision at present to ban 15 years old commercial vehicles (CVs)."

Scraping such a huge number of vehicles will call for huge amounts of scraps. Hence, the minister stated that the government will set industrial zones at ports to recycle such scrap that would be marketed and immensely boost the economy.