Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Commercial Vehicles Older Than 10 Years to be Scrapped: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed that such a policy to scrap commercial vehicles older than 10 years is aimed at curbing the country's air pollution.

News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Commercial Vehicles Older Than 10 Years to be Scrapped: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
BJP leader Nitin Gadkari.
Loading...

An integrated policy to scrap commercial vehicles that are more than 10 years is currently in Government’s pipeline aimed at keeping a check on air pollution. However, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed that there were no immediate plans of banning trucks and buses over 15 years.

The policy is aimed at tax exemptions and discounts that totals up to Rs 2.5 lakh on vehicles purchased for about Rs 10 lakh at the time of new purchase.

"We will form such a policy that more than 10-year-old vehicles will be scrapped. The cost of the vehicle will be valued at 10 to 15 per cent of the original cost. If vehicle cost is Rs. 10 lakh, scrap will be 10 per cent of it," Mr Gadkari told reporters on the sidelines of a CII event.

Nitin Gadkari explained that the reason to frame such a policy was felt on concerns of rising pollution in the country, majorly contributed by old vehicles that are based on old technology. "Pollution is a big challenge for our country. Paris (Climate Conference) message is that we should pay attention to the environment." Said Gadkari.

Responding to a question about banning commercial vehicles older than 15 years, Gadkari said "An integrated policy to check pollution by over 10-year-old commercial vehicle will be formed soon. Cabinet nod will be sought on it and only then it will come into force. There is no such decision at present to ban 15 years old commercial vehicles (CVs)."

Scraping such a huge number of vehicles will call for huge amounts of scraps. Hence, the minister stated that the government will set industrial zones at ports to recycle such scrap that would be marketed and immensely boost the economy.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram