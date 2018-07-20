English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Comparison: BMW G 310 R Vs TVS Apache RR 310 - Specs, Price, Features and More
A comparison between TVS Apache RR 310 and KTM RC 390 based on specifications and the features they offer.
BMW G 310 R Vs TVS Apache RR 310
With the launch of BMW G 310 R, competition on high-performance motorcycles has increased in the Indian market. With the G 310 R, there is now another option available for buyers who are looking for a bike that is powerful and won’t burn a hole in the pocket. Apache RR 310 too has been a well sought after bike in this segment.
Following is a comparison of the two bikes based on specifications and the features they offer:
Design and Features:-
BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R. (Image: BMW)
The new BMW G 310 R has a torsionally stiff, robust tubular steel frame in grid structure with bolt-on rear frame. The front wheel suspension is taken care of by a solid upside-down fork while at the rear there is an aluminium swinging arm in conjunction with a spring strut that is mounted on it directly. The motorcycle features a high-performance brake system with 2-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). The standard multi-function instrument cluster has a large liquid crystal display that offers wide range of information.
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310. (Image: Manav Singa/News18.com)
The latest offering by TVS is built on race-spec Trellis frame and the suspension duties are handled by KYB upside down inverted forks at the front and a KYB mono shock setup at the back. The brake on offer is a 300mm disc being worked on by Bybre callipers on the front and there’s a 240mm disc brake at the back. The new Apache RR 310 comes with a digital instrument cluster, upside-down forks at the front and clip-on handlebars. The bike also comes with dual channel ABS system, just like its sibling – the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.
Power:-
BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R (Image: BMW)
The BMW G 310 R is powered by newly developed 313 cc water-cooled single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts together with electronic fuel injection. With an output of 25 kW (34 hp) at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm, the engine has backward-tilted cylinder in open-deck design with the cylinder head turned by 180 degrees, making it possible to position the intake tract at the front, viewed in the direction of travel. The motorcycles accelerate from 0 – 50 km/hr in just 2.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 143 km/hr.
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Apache RR 310 is powered by the same engine that is used in the BMW G310 R. The 313 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, DOHC engine churns out 34 bhp at 9500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 28 Nm at 7500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. With a top speed of 160 km/h, the new Apache RR 310 can sprint 0-60 km/h in just 2.93 seconds.
Looks:-
BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R (Image: BMW)
The BMW G 310 R embodies the pure essence of a BMW roadster. The striking headlamp, muscular fuel tank and characteristic roadster proportions of the front and rear give it a mature presence on the road. Compact proportions and a short wheelbase promise fast changes of direction, while the high rear conveys a lightness suggestive of the bike's sporty genes.
TVS Apache RR 310
The TVS Apache RR 310's Bi-LED headlamps give it a lot of character. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Based on the Akula 310 concept that was showcased at 2016 Auto Expo, the new TVS Apache RR 310 takes inspiration from a Shark and hence the name ‘Akula’ which is Russian for Shark. The bike gets twin LED projector headlamps and a low-nose-high-tail design. The rear of the bike boasts of the devil's horn-shaped LED taillights. The fairing on the sides and faux vents placed near the separation of the split seats adds to the sporty character of the bike.
We will be bring a full comparison between BMW G 310 R and Apache RR 310. Keep watching this space for more updates.
