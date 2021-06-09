Confirmed: McLaren to Make Official Debut With Its Supercars in India Soon, Prices Start at 3.7 Crore

Days after the reports about McLaren's plans to enter the Indian market, the price list of the company’s cars arriving in India has been revealed. According to Financial Express, the British carmaker has introduced three of its supercars in the Indian market- McLaren GT, McLaren 720S, and McLaren 720s Spider. Sales and services of these McLarens will be handled by the Infinity Group in India. In this partnership, the first dealership is reportedly coming up in Mumbai. While the official McLaren Automotive website does not yet list India as part of its retail network, the configurator does show the option for India, which was added recently. Here, are the details about the price and specification of McLaren’s first launches in India.

McLaren GTThe McLaren GT is the entry point of the McLaren line-up for India and will come at a starting price of Rs 3.72 crores. The company will be offering a pre-configured add on pack of Rs 29.77 lakhs with the car. This pack includes parking sensors, a rear camera, a vehicle lift and many other added features. In terms of power details, the GT gets a mid-mounted 4.0-litre engine that can deliver 620hp of power coupled with 630Nm of torque. The car can clock a top speed of 326 kph with the ability to go 0 to 100kph in 3.2 seconds.

McLaren 720SOne of the most popular and successful cars of the company globally, McLaren 720s will arrive in India with a price tag of Rs 4.65 crore for the Coupe and Rs 5.04 crore for the Spider variant. Similar to GT, these cars will also be offered with a pre-configured pack. This Rs 43.31 lakh pack will equip the vehicle with a front suspension lift, premium 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and many other features.

The 720s houses a 4.0 litre, twin-turbo engine that has an output of 720hp coupled with 770Nm of torque. Both the versions of the car can go from 0-100kph in just 2.9sec and on to a top speed of 341kph. The convertible roof offered with the Spider takes 11 seconds to open or close and can be operated at speeds of up to 50kph.

