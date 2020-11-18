Confirmed: PM Boris Johnson Announces Ban on Petrol and Diesel Cars in UK from 2030

UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed banning sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030. Under the part PM's ambitious "green industrial revolution" which aims to tackle climate change, all the sales of conventionally powered cars and vans will be banned, however some hybrids would still be allowed. PM has allocated £4 billion for the cause.

The announcement to ban new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 came five years earlier than previously planned. Britain had originally planned to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered cars from 2040, as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and in February Johnson brought this forward to 2035.

An end to the sale of new petrol and diesel cars would mark a huge shift in Britain's automotive market.

Industry figures show that petrol and diesel powered cars accounted for 73.6% of new car sales so far this year, while just 5.5% of sales were for pure electric vehicles, which are typically more expensive. Hybrid vehicles of various types made up the remaining sales.

With this announcement, UK has become the first major world economy to officially set a date for petrol and diesel vehicle ban as many countries and cities across the globe have been contemplating to take such a drastic step forward to curb pollution.

