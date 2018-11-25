English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Continental Adds Two New Assembly Lines at Gurugram Plant

Continental has added two new production lines at its Gurugram plant to assemble anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC).

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2018, 3:18 PM IST
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files)
Technology firm Continental has added two new production lines at its Gurugram (formerly Gurgaon) plant to assemble anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC), a company statement said. This capacity increase is to address the market requirements stemming from government legislation for ABS entry in April 2019 for passenger cars and two-wheelers, Continental said. The company said it has been steadily investing in India to localise ABS/ESC.

In 2016, it set up a line for ABS assembly, in addition to ESC systems, in Gurgaon, followed by a new line in its Bangaluru plant this year for production and assembly of electronic control units (ECU) for two-wheeler and passenger car ABS and ESC.

We at Continental continue to drive safety technology toward our vision of zero accidents and therefore support making safety available to everyone, Continental India Head Prashanth Doreswamy said.

Continental employs over 8,000 people across 15 locations in India. It has eight plants that cater to the market, and a technical centre that supports its global research and development (R&D) activities.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
