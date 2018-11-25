Continental Adds Two New Assembly Lines at Gurugram Plant

Technology firm Continental has added two new production lines at its Gurugram (formerly Gurgaon) plant to assemble anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC), a company statement said. This capacity increase is to address the market requirements stemming from government legislation for ABS entry in April 2019 for passenger cars and two-wheelers, Continental said. The company said it has been steadily investing in India to localise ABS/ESC.In 2016, it set up a line for ABS assembly, in addition to ESC systems, in Gurgaon, followed by a new line in its Bangaluru plant this year for production and assembly of electronic control units (ECU) for two-wheeler and passenger car ABS and ESC.We at Continental continue to drive safety technology toward our vision of zero accidents and therefore support making safety available to everyone, Continental India Head Prashanth Doreswamy said.Continental employs over 8,000 people across 15 locations in India. It has eight plants that cater to the market, and a technical centre that supports its global research and development (R&D) activities.