English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Continental Adds Two New Assembly Lines at Gurugram Plant
Continental has added two new production lines at its Gurugram plant to assemble anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC).
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files)
Technology firm Continental has added two new production lines at its Gurugram (formerly Gurgaon) plant to assemble anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC), a company statement said. This capacity increase is to address the market requirements stemming from government legislation for ABS entry in April 2019 for passenger cars and two-wheelers, Continental said. The company said it has been steadily investing in India to localise ABS/ESC.
In 2016, it set up a line for ABS assembly, in addition to ESC systems, in Gurgaon, followed by a new line in its Bangaluru plant this year for production and assembly of electronic control units (ECU) for two-wheeler and passenger car ABS and ESC.
We at Continental continue to drive safety technology toward our vision of zero accidents and therefore support making safety available to everyone, Continental India Head Prashanth Doreswamy said.
Continental employs over 8,000 people across 15 locations in India. It has eight plants that cater to the market, and a technical centre that supports its global research and development (R&D) activities.
In 2016, it set up a line for ABS assembly, in addition to ESC systems, in Gurgaon, followed by a new line in its Bangaluru plant this year for production and assembly of electronic control units (ECU) for two-wheeler and passenger car ABS and ESC.
We at Continental continue to drive safety technology toward our vision of zero accidents and therefore support making safety available to everyone, Continental India Head Prashanth Doreswamy said.
Continental employs over 8,000 people across 15 locations in India. It has eight plants that cater to the market, and a technical centre that supports its global research and development (R&D) activities.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vikrant Massey: I Am Not Chasing Stardom, I Am Chasing Good Content and Relatability
- Miffed CoA Asks for Mithali's Fitness Logs, Seeks Answers on Selection Meeting Leak
- This is How Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Plan to Make Their Wedding a Grand Affair
- ‘The Lion King’ Comparison Video With the 1994 Original Will Take You Back in Time
- International Committee Set to Question Facebook About Data Scandals