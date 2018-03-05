Continental Appoints Krishan Kohli as Head of Business Unit Vehicle Dynamics in India

Continental has announced the appointment of Krishan Kohli as Head of Business Unit Vehicle Dynamics (VED) in India. In this capacity, Kohli will play a key role in meeting the company’s growth goals and long-term strategy of “Vision Zero” in the region.“We are happy to have Krishan Kohli on board. With its safety and assistance systems, our VED business unit ensures a significant gain in safety and comfort, making a decisive contribution to the realization of a future with zero accidents. Krishan’s experience and expertise will further strengthen the business, and reinforce Continental’s position in the market,” said Prashanth Doreswamy, Market Head of Continental India and Managing Director, Continental Automotive, India.According to Krishan Kohli, “As a technology company with a range of innovative safety technologies, Continental is in an excellent position to capitalize on the growth opportunities currently present in the market. We have tremendous opportunities to grow even further, and I am honored and excited to be part of a great team that will take the business to the next level.”Kohli brings 27 years of experience in Automotive & Commercial Vehicle markets covering both manufacturing and commercial business operations, including production, quality, engineering, product development, sales, marketing, business development, strategy and commercial operations.Policy implementation and technology adoption by automotive OEMs have seen a rapid growth of safety technology market, and Continental has been in the forefront of technology providers. The company is localizing the entire value chain starting from marketing to R&D to design according to local customers’ requirements. In 2016 Continental set up a line for localization of Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) assembly, besides Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems, at its existing plant in Gurgaon. In January 2018 a new line for the production and assembly of Electronic Control Units (ECU) for two-wheeler and passenger car ABS and ESC was inaugurated in Bangalore. The business unit is also present in the Technical Center India, with engineers contributing to end-to-end product development for projects globally.