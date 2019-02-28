English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Continental, Hewlett Packard Join Hands for Vehicle Data Sharing Platform
Based on blockchain technology, the platform provides data sovereignty, security, transparency, and efficiency to overcome the barriers of sharing vehicle data.
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise logo. (Image: Reuters)
Technology firm Continental and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a new platform, expected to be available in 2019, for sharing vehicle data to enable new digital services that improve driver safety and convenience. The platform will help car manufacturers monetise their data and differentiate their brands. Based on blockchain technology, the platform provides data sovereignty, security, transparency, and efficiency to overcome the barriers of sharing vehicle data.
"Sharing vehicle data across vendors can solve some of the toughest traffic problems and improve driver experience by leveraging the power of swarm intelligence," said Phil Davis, President Hybrid IT, Chief Sales Officer, HPE.
Together with Continental, the company provides the key to unlock the value of this data treasure by giving control of the data to the drivers and car manufacturers, he added. The data-monetisation platform will enable car manufacturers and other partners to trade data with each other either to improve digital services for their customers or to monetise vehicle data.
"We invite car manufacturers globally to join our platform and collaboratively shape this quickly growing ecosystem," Continental AG Member of the Executive Board Interior Division Helmut Matschi said.
