Continental Launches New 5-Year Warranty Policy for Truck and Bus Tyres

Continental Tires, one of the world’s leading automotive tyre manufacturers, launches ‘Conti Bharosa’ - an industry-leading warranty program that provides a 5-year warranty policy for truck and bus tyres, ensuring a deeper commitment to its customers. Conti Bharosa also covers 1st retread for normal load applications.

The Conti Bharosa program offers warranty coverage against any manufacturing defects for a period of 5 years against the coverage of 2 to 3 years, which has traditionally been provided by tyre manufacturers in India. In addition, Conti Bharosa also covers the second life of tires by warranting against any manufacturing defects after the first retread for tyres used in normal load applications.

Continental’s commercial vehicle tyres are renowned globally for their class-leading casing strength and retread ability which strongly complement the usage patterns in the Indian trucking industry. Retreading is a common industry practice globally and is fast catching up in India as well. The practice of retreading can potentially save more than 50 percent of the cost of a new tyre. However, it is often ignored in traditional warranty programs. By offering a casing warranty even after the 1st retread Continental is demonstrating its confidence in its casing strength and durability.

“Through Conti Bharosa, we offer peace of mind to all our customers. The 5-year warranty policy, which covers 1st retread for tyres used in normal load applications, enforces the reliability and superior quality of Continental products. The additional features of the program also offer support to our consumers, by increasing the average lifespan of tyres and ensuring more safety on the road,” Claude d’Gama Rose, Managing Director, Continental Tires India, said.

“Commercial vehicles in India typically cover thousands of kilometers in a day. Tyres are crucial to the driver and other vehicles’ safety on the road. In these trying times, Conti Bharosa reinforces our strong commitment to fleet owners and operators by offering support beyond the traditional lifespan thus maximizing safety and profitability for fleets” - Shantanu Roy, Head Sales & Marketing Commercial Vehicle Tyres, said on the launch of the program.

