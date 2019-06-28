Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coordinated Efforts Needed for Safe Re-Entry of B737 Max Into Service: IATA

Aviation regulators and airlines across the world grounded the latest single-aisle 737 Max plane from US aircraft maker Boeing Co after two newly-delivered aircraft crashed in less than five months.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
Coordinated Efforts Needed for Safe Re-Entry of B737 Max Into Service: IATA
Representative image. (Reuters)
Global airlines body International Air Transport Association (IATA) Thursday urged state aviation safety regulators to continue to align on technical validation requirements and timelines for the safe re-entry into service of the grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Aviation regulators and airlines across the world grounded the latest single-aisle 737 Max plane from US aircraft maker Boeing Co after two newly-delivered aircraft crashed in a period of less than five months. In India, budget carrier SpiceJet and now-defunct Jet Airways are the customers of Boeing 737 Max with as many as 460 such planes on order from the two carriers together.

"The Boeing 737 MAX tragedies weigh heavily on an industry that holds safety as its top priority. We trust the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in its role as the certifying regulator, to ensure the aircrafts safe return to service," Alexandre de Juniac, IATAs Director General and CEO, was quoted as saying in a release Thursday.

IATA respects the duty of regulators around the world to make independent decisions on FAAs recommendations, he said at the conclusion of the second Boeing 737 MAX Summit organized by the airlines' body. Significantly, IATA chief's comments come amid the FAA reportedly coming across a new potential risk with the plane.

Representatives from more than 40 airlines, safety regulatory authorities, original equipment manufacturers, training organisations, and aircraft lessors, among others attended the Summit, which took place at Montreal in Canada on Wednesday.

At the same time, he said, aviation is a globally integrated system that relies on global standards, including mutual recognition, trust, and reciprocity among safety regulators.

"This harmonised structure has worked successfully for decades to help make air travel the safest form of long distance travel the world has known. Aviation cannot function efficiently without this coordinated effort, and restoring public confidence demands it, de Juniac said.

IATA reiterated the need for alignment on additional training requirements for Boeing 737 Max flight crew, it added.

