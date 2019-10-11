Copenhagen Climate Summit: Arvind Kejriwal Reiterates Focus on Electric Buses, Odd-Even Scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government is focusing on electric mobility to tackle air pollution in Delhi. While addressing the C-40 Climate Change Summit joint conference in Copenhagen along with mayors of various world cities through video conferencing, Kejriwal said he will form a special task force to monitor implementation of a declaration signed during the summit at Copenhagen in Denmark.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Copenhagen to take part in the C-40 Climate Change Summit but was denied permission by External Affairs ministry. The C-40 Clean Air Cities declaration was signed at the summit. "In coming days, we are going to form a special task force to be chaired by me to monitor implementation of the C-40 declaration," he said.

Apart from Kejriwal, the joint press conference was addressed by mayors of Paris, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Los Angles and other cities. Expressing pleasure over joining the C-40 declaration, the chief minister said could do so because of the support of two crore people of Delhi.

The chief minister also talked about various efforts taken by his government, including the implementation of the odd-even scheme, to clean air quality in Delhi.

"A good news is that in the last many years, Delhi was struggling against high pollution, but now it has gone down by 25 percent over the last three years," he said.

The C-40 network connects more than 90 of the world's leading cities to take bold climate action and build a healthier and more sustainable future. Representing more than 700 million citizen and one quarter of the global economy, mayors of C-40 cities are committed to deliver on the most ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement at the local level, as well as to cleaning the air, a statement said.

Earlier the Delhi Cabinet approved 1,000 Low Floor Electric Buses for the national capital, claiming to be the first Indian city to have such a large number of e-buses.

"Congratulations Delhi. Cabinet approves 1,000 electric buses. Several obstacles were created. All obstacles cleared. Delhi will become the first India city to have such a large no of electric buses," Kejriwal tweeted.

With inputs from Agencies

