Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Scare: Air India Flight from Italy Takes Off Without Screening, Kept in Isolation at Delhi Airport

Air India special flight from Delhi for Wuhan (China) for the evacuation of Indians. (ANI)

The Air India plane has been taken to isolation and Indian Custom has completed all formalities of screening the passengers and their goods.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
An Air India flight AI-138 from Milan, Italy to Delhi has reached Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi without COVID-19 screening at the Milan airport. The flight carrying had 80 passengers on board has been taken to isolation bay at Delhi Airport by Delhi customs. As per the officials, all passengers are going through screening at the airport.

Indian Customs have confiscated their goods as well and completed all formalities of screening the passengers and their goods.

Earlier, the Air India pilots' grouping has urged civil aviation regulator DGCA to exempt pilots from the mandatory pre and post-flight alcohol tests, amid the coronavirus scare.

In a letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation chief Arun Kumar, the Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) said the virus is "highly dangerous" for the airline's crew involved in international flight operations as it poses an "elevated risk" of exposure to the cockpit crew.

Under the Aircraft Rules, crew members are not allowed to consume alcohol 12 hours before the commencement of a flight.

All flight crew are subjected to mandatory Breath Analyser (BA) tests prior to operating a flight as well as post the flight in case pre-flight test is not possible, according to the rules.

