Coronavirus: Air Inside Flight Cabins Being Refreshed Every Three Minutes, Assures Indigo

New Delhi: Amid coronavirus pandemic, country's largest airline IndiGo has said that air in its Airbus aircraft cabin is refreshed every three minutes and its crew is following personal protective measures as well.

In a message to customers, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the airline is using a disinfectant, used to sterilise surgical equipment in hospitals, to clean cabin and cockpit on all international flights. This is followed by thorough fumigation.

"The air in our Airbus cabin refreshes itself every three minutes. So, the fresh air enters through the engines, passes through our High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, and is then circulated in the cabin.

"HEPA ensures hospital-level filtration in our aircraft. In addition to all of this, personal protective measures are equally important. So wash your hands frequently. Avoid touching your face. And when you venture out, stand a few feet apart from people," he said.

According to him, crew members aboard international flights wear PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and it is changed every eight hours.

... because this disease is most easily transmitted through surfaces, each and every aircraft is cleansed with cleaning agents and disinfectants that are approved by the WHO and Airbus.







"Areas that are most often touched tray tables, armrests, overhead nozzles, lavatories, galleys are paid particular attention to," he said in the message.

