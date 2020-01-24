Coronavirus: AirAsia Cancels All Flights To and From Wuhan, China in Light of Outbreak

In light of the recent Coronavirus health situation and government advisory, AirAsia has announced to temporarily cancel all flights departing to Wuhan. AirAsia is offering several options to flyers who wish to change to their travel plans.

AirAsia is making provisions for guests with flight bookings to/from all destinations in mainland China to change their travelling dates without any additional cost, subject to seats availability.

This comes following the temporary cancellation of all its flights from Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket to Wuhan, China until 28th January 2020.

The following options are available to AirAsia guests who wish to make changes to their travelling plans to/from Wuhan and other cities in mainland China:

1. Move Flight: One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 30 calendar days from the original flight date without additional cost, subject to seat availability. Applicable for all flights to/from mainland China (excluding Wuhan) until 15 February 2020, that was ticketed prior to 24 January 2020

2. Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out. Applicable for all flights to/from mainland China until 15 February 2020 (or 29 February 2020 for flights to/from Wuhan only) that was ticketed prior to 24 January 2020;

3. Full refund: Obtain a full refund to your original payment method for the amount equivalent to your booking if flights are cancelled. Applicable for all flights to/from mainland China until 15 February 2020 and return flights from 16 - 29 February 2020 that was ticketed prior to 24 January 2020.

Guests whose flights fall into the above date range can obtain a full refund in the amount equivalent to that booking in the form of original payment.

