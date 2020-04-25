AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Boosts Demand for UV Cleaner Called GermFalcon that Cleans Aircraft in Minutes

A device called the GermFalcon, which looks like an airline food cart with wings, uses ultraviolet light to detect germs and sanitize planes. (Photo: Reuters)

A device called the GermFalcon, which looks like an airline food cart with wings, uses ultraviolet light to detect germs and sanitize planes. (Photo: Reuters)

The GermFalcon can clean a typical narrow-body aircraft in three minutes.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
Share this:

U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that ultraviolet light could be inserted into coronavirus patients was widely panned on Friday, but a California company thinks it's a perfect solution for decontaminating planes.

Dimer UCV Innovations created a UV-C-emitting cleaning machine called GermFalcon for the airline industry in 2014 - but it's only with the coronavirus that demand has really taken off.

"We didn't want it to take a pandemic to create the demand in this industry. That's the situation we're in and we're building our units as quickly as we can," said Elliot Kreitenberg, president and co-founder of Dimer UCV Innovations.

He did not give details on sales of the unit but said the use of the machine had been offered to the industry for free during the pandemic.

GermFalcon is a food cart-sized robotic tool that is pushed down the aisle of the plane. Mechanical wings expand and emit UV-C light onto cabin surfaces.

A protective barrier shields the operator from the ultraviolet light, which can be harmful.

Germ-Falcon-UV-Plane-Coronavirus-2
(Photo: Reuters)

Kreitenberg said the GermFalcon can clean a typical narrow-body aircraft in three minutes.

UV-C can damage the nucleic acids within an organism and prevent it from replicating. Its use as a disinfectant is fairly common in hospital and laboratory settings, experts have said.

But elsewhere, such as in aviation, it is uncommon.

There are three types of ultraviolet light: UV-A, UV-B and UV-C, and UV-C is the most damaging. About 95 per cent of the UV radiation from the sun comes in the form of UV-A.

While UV light is known to kill viruses in air-borne droplets, health professionals said it could not be introduced into the human body to target cells infected with the novel coronavirus.

Germ-Falcon-UV-Plane-Coronavirus-3
(Photo: Reuters)

Organizations like CHEO Research Institute in Canada have looked at using UV-C to disinfect personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, but not surfaces.

According to University of California Santa Barbara, Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd has been working on UV LEDs for the purpose of decontaminating surfaces. That company reported "99.9% sterilization of coronavirus in 30 seconds."


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,668

    +753*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,506

    +1,054*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,063

    +249*  

  • Total DEATHS

    775

    +52*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres