AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Crisis: GM to Defer 20 Percent Pay of Employees, To Repay With Interest by 2021

Image for Representation (Source: Reuters)

Image for Representation (Source: Reuters)

About 6,500 employees in the U.S who cannot work from home will go on paid leave, and the company is calling it a “salaried downtime paid absence.”

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 6:21 PM IST
Share this:

General Motors has announced to defer the pay of all its salaried employees — about 69,000 employees by 20 percent amidst Coronavirus crisis. While GM said the business was "very strong" before the outbreak, the decision has been taken to offset any adverse affect on the business, as the production halts in its plants globally.

The cash compensation, that is deferred for the employees can be utilized in case the coronavirus crisis deepens. This cash, however, will be paid back by GM with interest not later than March 15, 2021.

Also, the pay cut is applicable only to the staff that can 'work from home'. About 6,500 employees in the U.S who cannot work from home will go on paid leave, and the company is calling it a “salaried downtime paid absence.” The workers will receive 75% of their pay, and will retain health benefits.

Apart from the 20% salary deferral for employees, GM executives are also taking additional 5% to 10% cuts in their cash compensation, excluding bonuses, stock options or other incentives. The GM board, on the other hand, will take an additional 20% reduction in total compensation.

“GM’s business and its balance sheet was very strong before the COVID-19 outbreak and the steps we are taking now will help ensure that we can regain our momentum as quickly as possible after this crisis is over,” the company said in an emailed statement to CNBC.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story